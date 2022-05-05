Lady narrates terrible experience after visiting friend’s place

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady identified as Julie Azuka has shared her experience after visiting a friend’s place and requesting for water to drink.

According to Julie, she got so thirsty after she got to her friends place, so she asked for water, and was directed to the kitchen to get for herself.

Surprisingly, when she got to the kitchen, she got there and opened their water bowl and found a frog inside.

She narrated,

“I went to my friend’s house and I was so thirsty. I asked for water to drink and they told me to go and take it from the drinking plastic in the kitchen.

As I opened it without looking, just as I was about to drink, I looked inside. Hmmmm. Guess what I saw? A frog. So I dropped the cup quietly and came out.

They asked me if I have taken water. I said oh yes. Since that day”.

