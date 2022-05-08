Peter Okoye reveals the only thing he’s afraid of in life; says it’s not death (Video)

Nigerian singer Peter Okoye, also known as Mr P, claims that the only thing he fears in life is poverty, not death.

The Nigerian singer made the revelation in an interview he shared on his Instagram Story, recalling how his family of eight lived together in a one-bedroom apartment that was bulldozed.

“I’m not afraid of death. The only thing I’m afraid of in this life is poverty. I’ve tasted it before,” the singer said as he went on explaining the reason for his position.

Watch the video below;

This stirred massive reactions online. @Okotie Ephraim reacted saying: “Poverty is one of the greatest enemy of a man. Please heaven father bless me and my loved ones.”

@John Lawanson: “If the majority of people are afraid of poverty, that is the fault of government because it was not like that even five hundred years ago.”

@Uduak Umah: “Poverty is a terrible disease. May God help us to be blessed n be a blessing in Jesus name Amen.”