“I can feel the pain in her voice” – BBNaija’s Liquorose receives support over break up with Emmanuel

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Liquorose is receiving a lot of encouragement from Nigerians as she opens up on what happened between she and Emmanuel.

While speaking in a new episode of the BBNaija reunion, the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu broached on her relationship with co star Emmanuel, which made her open up on what happened to make them go different ways.

Liquorose had claimed that she caught Emmanuel cheating while in Dubai; she had worked in the reality star with another woman in the room

She said:

The light was off, the music was playing, it was dark, the girl was sitting at the edge and covering her face with a facemask”.

After the interview, sympathetic Nigerians have taken to social media to encourage her and be supportive.

niphemmy20 wrote : “The pain in her voice thou deserve better my love”

preetycharizo :” I feel for Liquor sha though I knew the guy was not real, is just that we tend to turn blind eye to red flags when we’re in love”

kems_stores : “The pain in her voice not fair omo”

faith_blinkss : Emmanuel never loved her

