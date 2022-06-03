Nigerian man narrates how the Holy spirit saved him

A Nigerian Twitter user, Dr. Ibe Chimezie has taken to Twitter to share his testimony of an intervention of the holy spirit in his life.

He said he was on a journey when he got robbed but prior to the robbery he felt an inclination to move his documents from his back to his knapsack.

He stated that the robbery happened 2 minutes after he had entered the bag. His passport, resident permit alongside other valuables were taken away.

He wrote;

“It can only be the Holy Spirit …

I felt the strong need to take out my documents from my bag and transfer it to my knapsack. 2 minutes later, I got robbed off the the same bag I took out all my documents from …My passport , resident permit and co would have gone”.