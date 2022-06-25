This Portable fine before o – Reactions as old photos of singer surfaces

Fast-rising Nigerian street singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable has yet again stirred reactions after his old photos surfaced on different social media platforms.

In the photos, the Zazu crooner was seen looking healthier than his present skinny look and he even appeared more handsome.

While some netizens have gushed over his old photos, others have asked what happened exactly that made him look the way he is now.

In photos making the rounds on all social media platforms, fans got to know what Portable looked like before his recent rise to fame.

People were also quick to notice that his love for hair dyes and his current hair style has been on for a very long time.

Despite still rocking his signature blonde hair in the old photos, Portable was seen looking more healthier with fuller cheeks, Fresh skin, lesser tattoos and he even had pink lips.

