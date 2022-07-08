Heroic man who drove burning tanker to safety welcomes baby girl with wife

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A brave driver, who prevented a calamity when a tanker caught fire in Ughelli, Delta State, has welcomed a child with his wife.

In June, Ejiro Otarigho saved lives by driving a blazing tanker to a secure area, where it later exploded with no casualties.

The incident took place in Agbarho Town, Ughelli North Local Government Area on a Friday.

The driver had been praised extensively for his valiant effort to save others while risking his own life.

Blogger @wakajugbe relayed the good news on the micro blogging platform, Twitter. He wrote;

”Remember the burning tanker hero from delta state, Ejiro Otarigho? His wife just delivered a beautiful baby girl. Let’s retweet to celebrate this hero and welcome the baby girl”

