“I am enjoying myself” – Last post of actress Ada Ameh eating before she slumped and died goes viral

The last Instagram post of deceased popular Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh has stirred sad emotions from Netizens.

Recall that it was earlier reported that the actress had slumped and died in Delta.

The cause of the actress death is still at the moment sketchy and yet to be ascertained.

The actress had only yesterday made an Instagram post, a video which showed her having a swell time.

She had captioned it:

“Happy new week fams ❤️❤️

This trip for my friends elder sister, is just an enjoyment gallow!!!

Thanks my darling sister phil❤️❤️

I really enjoyed myself!!

God bless my love ❤️❤️

May dreams come true in Jesus Christ name”

