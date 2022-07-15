“I have the fans and followers as well as grassroots people” Funke Akindele expresses confidence of winning the election

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Popular Nollywood thespian, Funke Akindele, who is contesting as the deputy gubernatorial candidate of Lagos under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed her confidence in winning the election.

The actress has stated, boldly, that she has what it takes to bring victory to her political party.

During an interview on Channels TV on Thursday, the actress and mother of two expressed her confidence at her over 15million fans on Instagram voting for her.

Funke also added that aside from her many followers and fans on social media, she has supporters at the grassroots level.

I have these fans and followers. I feel their pains. I hear people nag. I watch TV; I feel their pain. I’m going out there to proffer solutions,” she said

Watch her speak:

