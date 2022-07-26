TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Mercy Eke, the winner of Big Brother Naija’s ‘Pepper Dem,’ has boasted about never being a side chic to any man, revealing how willing she is to snatch any married man she dated from his wife.

She revealed this while appearing on the Frankly Speaking podcast with Nedu Wazobia and his colleagues.

Mercy stated that she is not involved with any woman’s husband, but if she ever decides to, she will take the man for herself.

”I have never been a side chic. I am not dating any married man but if I go that low to be a side chic, aunty, I am taking your husband,” she said.

Watch the video below of her interview below to learn more;

 

If I ever date a married man I'll snatch him from his wife – Mercy Eke

