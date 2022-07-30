Thief beaten mercilessly after stealing iPhone 12 Pro Max and reselling it N12k

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Ezie Innocent

An alleged thief was severely beaten after stealing and reselling an iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The suspect resold the iPhone 12 Pro Max for N12,000, according to a man who narrated what happened in a video.

It was gathered that after area boys nabbed him, they pounced on him mercilessly till he passed out on the ground.

In the video posted on social media, a man could be seen walking towards where the thief lay unconscious after being beaten.

bahdgurl_zee; Omo life hard forget o

bri._.zel; Naso e suppose be iPhone 13 na 13k , na we de allow Apple scam us

adegucc1; E go Sha chop

wacomzeeoflagos; So iPhone 13 go b 13k bdat

de_adeyinka; That means if he carry iphone 13, he go sell am 13k.

