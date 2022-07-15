Tiwa Savage receives honorary Doctorate degree from her alma mater, Kent University (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Sensational songstress, Tiwa Savage has bagged an honorary doctorate degree from her Alma mater, Kent University.

The mother of one was presented with the degree, for her exceptional performance as well as for being an inspiration to others in the music space.

The newly made doctor had received a bachelor degree in Business Administration from Kent University some years ago, later bagging a scholarship to study Professional Music at Berklee college of music, Boston.

The songstress was seen in a video donning her doctoral gown while being surrounded by family members as they posed for the camera.

Fans and colleagues have taken to her comment section to congratulate her on her latest achievement of bagging a PhD.
Watch the video below:

