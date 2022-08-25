Handsome man uses ‘Superstory’ soundtrack to reply lady who professed her love

A man who goes by the name Chidi shared the message he got from a woman who is attracted to him.

The woman confessed her love for him in a voice message that she delivered to him via WhatsApp.

She explains that despite covering her true emotions, she finally chose to speak up since she could no longer hold back her feelings.

However, he answered by sending her the Superstory soundtrack from a well-known Nigerian television program.

He shared the message on his Twitter page, captioning it; ”Carry your love go one side abeg”

Carry your love go one side abeg 🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/0xDiPGYOIr — Omo Nna of Lagos🇳🇬#iPhoneseller (@mbachidi3) August 22, 2022

Reacting, @aare_epe said; After onah go say why girls no dey open up, she don open up naw you close am back

@pearlddiva; you have missed heaven like this honestly. Chidi love dey pursue you, you dey pursue am. E nor make sense o.

@DC_Olamii; Bruh pls can you send me that voice on WhatsApp? I have your WhatsApp number