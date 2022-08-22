I became a skeptic after being po!soned by someone I helped – Mr Ibu

John Okafor, a seasoned Nigerian actor best known by his stage, Mr. Ibu, has said that being po*soned caused him to become suspicious of people’s motives.

The funny actor had described on numerous times how he had previously been po!soned by people close to him.

Ibu stated that he is now aware of new faces around him in an interview with The Punch that was published on Sunday, August 21. He said this because it was done by someone he helped.

He said: “These days, I am usually skeptical because I later found out that it was somebody I had helped in the past (who po”soned me).”

He went on to say that he is currently receiving treatment in Abuja since some of the po”son is still present in his body.

“If not for God, the result would have been bad. As I speak with you now, I am still being treated somewhere in Guzape, Abuja,” he said.

Mr Ibu also urged the government to ensure the security and welfare of actors and filmmakers:

“I expect the Federal Government to act on this. Whether we like it or not, we (actors) are serving the government. The movies we make are for the benefit of the general public. If the government wants to better protect us, they can do it.”