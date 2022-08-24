Leave my life alone, are you feeding me? – Crossdresser gets harassed at market for dressing like a woman (Video)

A video on social media has captured a crossdresser challenging some market people who harassed him for dressing like a woman.

The crossdresser, clad in a short blue dress and sandals, had his nails coloured blue and was rocking a wig.

He visited the market to pick up some items when the men saw him and not only criticised but also harassed him for his looks.

They almost fought at the market, and in response to their harassment, the crossdresser said, ”Are you feeding me? I am an entertainer, and I have the right to dress the way I want.”

The video has stirred mixed reactions from many Nigerians who watched the clip and shared their thoughts.

Watch the video below: