“You have the right to tell a man you have feelings for him, don’t be shy” – Illebaye advises Amaka

Big Brother Naija season seven housemates, Amaka, Illebaye and Christy recently had a deep discussion with each other at the lounge.

While having the conversation, Amaka confessed her feelings for fellow housemate, Giddyfia, stating that she doesn’t know how to make a move towards him.

On hearing this, Illebaye advised her not to be shy, but should rather open up to Giddyfia about her feelings for him.

She added that Amaka has the right to tell a man that she has feelings for him as long as she likes the person.

Illebye stated,

“You are all talking with no action, you should be able to go meet Giddyfia and tell him you like him and want to vibe with him. If you want him go for him, Period. Don’t be shy, you are a lady, and you have the right to tell a man you have feelings for him as long as you like him. You can just walk up to him and say, “Oh my God, you are so cute and I think I like you. I like your vibes.”

Responding to her, Amaka said:

“I am going to tell him.”