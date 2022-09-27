DJ Cuppy graduates from Oxford

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Popular DJ, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, the billionaire Femi Otedola’s daughter has bagged a degree from Oxford.

On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, the well-known DJ made the announcement on her official Twitter page while thanking God.

At the top university in the United Kingdom, DJ Cuppy oversaw a Master’s program in African Studies.

Although she didn’t receive honors or distinction for her thesis, the producer claimed that she was nonetheless happy to have passed.

Cuppy admitted that this last year of study at Oxford was challenging for her, but she was pleased of herself for completing the program.

“I got my THESIS result, which classifies my MSc degree. I didn’t get a Merit or a Distinction, but I PASSED!

After a tough year, I can officially say I am now a GRADUATE from @UniofOxford, and I am bloody PROUD of myself. To GOD be the GLORY!” she wrote.

