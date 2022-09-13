Fresh graduate celebrates by snapping at family’s old house, vows to build new one

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A recent university graduate honored the momentous event by reflecting on her background.

She returned to the previous home where her parents had raised her and sent her to college.

The graduate openly declared to her mother that she has finally succeeded in a post on social media.

In a picture shared online the jubilant, fresh university graduate was seen clothed in her graduation gown, holding her mortarboard proudly beside her parents’ mud hut.

She said that she is now in a capacity to construct a home that is more appropriate for her family.

Sharing a picture of the young lady, Squad Magazine penned: “Mama, I made it… Now I can afford to build a proper house for my family.”

