Man who’s been unemployed for 3 years moves out of parents house, shows off modest apartment

A young man has taken to microblogging site, Twitter to reveal that he just parked into his new apartment.

The tweep known as @iPhone_Papi shared a photo of his humble room and disclosed that he moved out of his family home.

He said that he was unemployed for three years and the fact that he was able to afford his own place brings joy to his heart.

His post went viral and social media users penned congratulatory messages in his comment section and others gave recommendations.

@iPhone_Papi captioned the image;

”Finally moved out. It all starts here. Here is to new beginnings.”

He added; ”I’m really amazed by the show of kindness & support I received over this tweet. Dint expect it to blow up like this. This has been a long time coming for me as I had been unemployed for over 3 years! I’m excited to start this journey & I really appreciate all the positive energy!”

See the post:

Finally moved out.

It all starts here.

Here is to new beginnings. pic.twitter.com/wXOWs9Xez9 — iPhonePapi 🇿🇲 🇨🇺 (@iPhone_Papi) September 5, 2022

Read some comments below..

@bigb_maseka; Cheers….Now find a supportive woman whom you’ll start from the beginning with her. If she can stand with you through thick and thin….ke yena oo

@Nebukadnezzarr; No chair should be seen anywhere around this room..i repeat,,abort mission on buying chairs even if the money dey to buy am.. E get why!!!..but if u dnt gerriiiit,,forget abouriiiittt!!.

@Lelo_Juta; When are we launching that room ngendlela🥂🍻🍺Ah

@EmperorEzemmuo; Never despise the days of your little beginning. Greater things shall you achieve

@amonlybeing; We’ve been there until this level. Life’s Great and not Good 👍

@slimT22; Nice1. Big wins Bro.💯 Loads get achieved once you’ve got your own space to reason, make bold decisions,choices of life and career.

@dhan_ddirectorh; Congratulations to you. I’m expecting mine too before the end of the year

@Kingmadeof; I didn’t even start my life this way. I got a roomself-contain apartment with no bed, or anything just the window blind. I have to lay this bedspread on the floor and sleep. It was so crazy but thank God for today

@YouCanCallMeOma; It doesn’t matter what you have now or how little it is, what matters is that you’ve taken the bold step and that you’re happy. Do not neglect your humble beginning. Congratulations all the same. Keep up the spirit.