Omah Lay reportedly acquires mansion worth N500 million (Photos)

Popular singer, Stanley Omah Didia better known as Omah Lay, has reportedly purchased a multimillion naira home.

The new property was said to have cost him a stunning N500 million (Five Hundred Million Naira).

A Twitter user who is one of the musician’s associates uploaded photos of the house and congratulated the singer on his latest purchase.

Omah Lay’s most recent acquisition comes after his just completed North American tour, during which he shut down American cities like Atlanta, Boston, and New York.

In similar news, Kizz Daniel has constructed a million-naira villa by the water for his family.

On Wednesday, the musician shared the good news on his official Instagram page while displaying his new crib.

The “Buga” crooner admitted that he had always desired a home near the lake where his wife and children could live peacefully.