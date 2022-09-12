“People that brought me here haven’t even checked in on me” — Sheggz rants about well-being (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

BBNaija Housemate, Sheggz speaks about his welfare in Big Brother Naija’s house since the start of the journey of the show’s N100M grand prize.

On Monday morning, Hermes walked up to his colleague to ask about the welfare of his love interest, Bella who has been under the sheets for sometime.

Responding, Sheggz revealed that she’s not feeling pretty well and neither is he because he feels likes being attacked without anyone checking up on him to know how he’s doing.

The whole ordeal was kinda mean, I’m a human being. I feel massively attacked. Some housemates have asked me if I’m good; the people that brought me here haven’t even checked in on me, and that was a massive thing to go through,” he stated.

