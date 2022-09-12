Why I slept with my brother’s wife for 5 years – Man confesses

A 27 year old Nigerian man has confessed that he has been having an affair with his brother’s wife for about 5 years.

He revealed that it is her beauty that attracted him to her even though his brother was married to her for about 10 years.

He also added that he was in love with her and is sure that the feeling was mutual between him and his brother’s wife.

He has also claimed that his brother’s was only married to his brother for financial gains.

To make matters worse, the only child from the marriage happens to be his own and he has gotten tired of suppressing his anger and jealousy and intends to come clean to his unsuspecting brother about this ungodly affair.