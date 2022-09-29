Young boy embarrasses mother on his graduation day, video sparks outrage

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A young boy has ignited the wrath of social media users after walking out on his mother on his graduation day.

His happy mother ran to him with a floral ribbon to wrap around on his neck but he turned his face and walked out on her.

He claimed that it was embarrassing to see her bringing a ribbon to place on his neck during his graduation.

Reacting to the video, @delaiza_nipsey said:

“I can’t do this to my mom. She’s the most amazing and wonderful gift from God. Idc if it’s just me, but I would run towards momma. Not away from her.”

@anitauzy wrote:
“Love and appreciate your family, the people you’re trying to impress wishes they have a family like yours.”

@mayaissa.co stated:
“I would even allow to wear her shoe on my head,she is incredibly happy for you,she is the only genuine person that feels deeply happy 4 u.”

