By Shalom

A man with handle @olakunle on TikTok has shared a beautiful video of his sister’s wedding to a military personnel.

In the video, the bride’s husband saluted her and she returned the gesture by saluting to him.

After that, the groom turned to his colleagues and beckoned on them to join him and prostrate before his beautiful bride.

It was such a beautiful sight and netizens went to the comments to gush over the couple.

@prettyslim078: “I was hoping for this until I got breakfast from my military date 😅, congratulations sis.”

@ikwenpriceless: “As I dey look my future 📡 like this be like say nah millitary man 👨‍🦰 i won marry now ooooooo 😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

@user6599690641515: “This is beautiful ..

but it’s takes the heart of a strong woman to marry a military man.”

