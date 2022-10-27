”I want real a wife, not baby mama” – Falz’ mum prays for him on his 32nd birthday (Video)

Popular rapper Falz Falana’s mother has advised her son against having baby mama as he turns a new age.

On the 27th of October 2022, the day of her son’s birthday, she offered the advice in the form of a prayer request.

Falz’s mother, Mrs. Falana, prayed for him as he reached 32 and urged him to marry a good wife into the family rather than bring in a baby mama.

On his Instagram feed, he posted a video of his adoring mother hugging him and wishing him a happy birthday.

She asked that he live a long life, be in good health, and most importantly, have a true bride who is decent and comes from a godly background.

Falz laughed uncontrollably after hearing her prayer points, but he still managed to say “Amen” in response.

Sharing the video, he wrote:

“Come through with the prayersss momma 😂🥹🥰❤️”

Watch the video below: