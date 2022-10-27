TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerian couple relocate abroad with N20million contribution…

Hermes stirs up emotions with heartfelt video as he visits his…

Nigerian man who married older white lady in viral love story…

”I want real a wife, not baby mama” – Falz’ mum prays for him on his 32nd birthday (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular rapper Falz Falana’s mother has advised her son against having baby mama as he turns a new age.

On the 27th of October 2022, the day of her son’s birthday, she offered the advice in the form of a prayer request.

Falz’s mother, Mrs. Falana, prayed for him as he reached 32 and urged him to marry a good wife into the family rather than bring in a baby mama.

READ ALSO

Lady allegedly ends her life after her mum stopped her from…

“You will grow to be greater than me” – Davido…

On his Instagram feed, he posted a video of his adoring mother hugging him and wishing him a happy birthday.

She asked that he live a long life, be in good health, and most importantly, have a true bride who is decent and comes from a godly background.

Falz laughed uncontrollably after hearing her prayer points, but he still managed to say “Amen” in response.

Sharing the video, he wrote:

Come through with the prayersss momma 😂🥹🥰❤️”

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerian couple relocate abroad with N20million contribution money

Hermes stirs up emotions with heartfelt video as he visits his mum, says she…

Nigerian man who married older white lady in viral love story reveals she has…

Nigerian student to be deported from UK for working more than 20 hours

Hundreds of angry customers besiege popular bank as huge sums go missing from…

Moment man ran back into his car after girl he took on a date showed his face…

“We ask God for forgiveness daily but we can’t forgive our fellow…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

”I want real a wife, not baby mama” – Falz’ mum prays for him on his 32nd…

Oritse Femi’s wife dumps him for having two kids with his babymama while still…

Man devastated after losing all his children within 3 years

Nigerian student to be deported from UK for working more than 20 hours

Yahoo Boy laments after collecting ‘credit alert’ juju from herbalist only for…

“Young ladies are broke because they spend all their money maintaining beauty…

“I haven’t been sleeping well” – Phyna laments over…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More