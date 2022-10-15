TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A man named @Oliviajosh on TikTok has shared a video of how he treated the girl he asked out on date because she came with a friend.

According to him, he didn’t like the fact that she came with a friend and he decided to treat himself to a meal but didn’t buy anything for both of them.

He captioned the video:

“Asked her to come out on our first date and she brought her friend”.

He was spotted enjoying himself while the girls were pressing their phones and peeping at his meal.

Netizens reacted to this post. Their comments read:

@Shes_Tibiebi: “Not even funny… thank God say i no dey go any stupid date if i don’t have my own cash 😏😏😏”

@huxo1:Very good. “I’m a lady but I don’t get why you go carry your friend go date.. are you both that hungry??? What is she there for exactly?? What??”

See video here:

@oliviajosh2

Next time you go come alone I show them shege 😂😂😂 #rnb #viral #oliviajosh2

♬ Otilo (Izz Gone) – Poco Lee & Hotkid

