“My friend who did surgery now has cars”: Lady regrets not using her money to do body enhancement

A lady on TikTok with the handle @7menbabymama has shared a video revealing how she took a decision which didn’t favour her in the end.

She recounted how she went with her friend to take a loan and whilst her friend used the loan to sculpt her body, she used hers to get a car for back services.

Her friend is now a proud owner of 2 houses and 2 cars while she is still renting a 2 bedroom flat.

She captioned the video:

“I and my friend went for loan she used hers to do her butt and unused mine to buy car for ubar

6months now my friend owned 2 houses and 2 cars am still renting 2bedrooms am not smart.”

Netizens laughed at her story and some advised her that she should have invested in herself just like her friend did.

@Uchey_21: “She invested in herself 😂😂😂.”

@aajay899: “When you thought nyash is not an investment boom your friend shook you 🤣🤣.”

@dmaya: “This life no balance indeed😂😂😂.”

