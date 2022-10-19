TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Drama as man discovers on wedding day that his wife-to-be has 4…

Man creates scene in bank after N1.7M reportedly vanished from…

Man in pains as he attends friend’s wedding only to see the bride…

“My friend who did surgery now has cars”: Lady regrets not using her money to do body enhancement

Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady on TikTok with the handle @7menbabymama has shared a video revealing how she took a decision which didn’t favour her in the end.

She recounted how she went with her friend to take a loan and whilst her friend used the loan to sculpt her body, she used hers to get a car for back services.

Her friend is now a proud owner of 2 houses and 2 cars while she is still renting a 2 bedroom flat.

READ ALSO

Husband finds out after 10 years that wife has never seen…

“I for don run mad by now” – Lady narrates…

She captioned the video:

“I and my friend went for loan she used hers to do her butt and unused mine to buy car for ubar

6months now my friend owned 2 houses and 2 cars am still renting 2bedrooms am not smart.”

Netizens laughed at her story and some advised her that she should have invested in herself just like her friend did.

@Uchey_21: “She invested in herself 😂😂😂.”

@aajay899: “When you thought nyash is not an investment boom your friend shook you 🤣🤣.”

@dmaya: “This life no balance indeed😂😂😂.”

See video here:

@7menbabymama

#FlexEveryAngle #foryoupage #fyp #tiktokuk🇬🇧 #tiktokamerica🇺🇸 #tiktokafrica🇨🇮🇬🇭🇳🇬🇹🇬🇧🇫 #tiktokghana🇬🇭fyp #tiktoknigerianigeria🇳🇬

♬ original sound – 🖤

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Drama as man discovers on wedding day that his wife-to-be has 4 kids (Video)

Man creates scene in bank after N1.7M reportedly vanished from his account…

Man in pains as he attends friend’s wedding only to see the bride is his…

Confusion as man driving wife’s car meets her other husband who bought it for…

“I for don run mad by now” – Lady narrates how she escaped…

“Witches attack me in my dreams because I act witch roles in most of my movies”…

Chaos as husband nabs his wife in popular singer’s car

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“My friend who did surgery now has cars”: Lady regrets not using her…

Why I have been hiding my real age for years – Actress Chioma Chukwuka…

Husband finds out after 10 years that wife has never seen her period

“I for don run mad by now” – Lady narrates how she escaped…

Laycon joins Grammy Recording Academy as voting member

Sabinus buys another Mercedes-Benz GLE a month after surviving auto crash

“You have good character and you sabi cook” – Isreal DMW hails…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More