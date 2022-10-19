A lady on TikTok with the handle @7menbabymama has shared a video revealing how she took a decision which didn’t favour her in the end.
She recounted how she went with her friend to take a loan and whilst her friend used the loan to sculpt her body, she used hers to get a car for back services.
Her friend is now a proud owner of 2 houses and 2 cars while she is still renting a 2 bedroom flat.
She captioned the video:
“I and my friend went for loan she used hers to do her butt and unused mine to buy car for ubar
6months now my friend owned 2 houses and 2 cars am still renting 2bedrooms am not smart.”
Netizens laughed at her story and some advised her that she should have invested in herself just like her friend did.
@Uchey_21: “She invested in herself 😂😂😂.”
@aajay899: “When you thought nyash is not an investment boom your friend shook you 🤣🤣.”
@dmaya: “This life no balance indeed😂😂😂.”
See video here:
@7menbabymama
