Nigerian lecturer marries 4th wife, welcomes 19th child (Photos)

By Shalom

A lecturer named Mohammed Sulaiman at Umar Bun Khattab College of Education, Tudun Nufawa in Kaduna State has taken to social media to celebrate his multiple blessings.

The lecturer welcomed his 19th child and also married a fourth wife. Mohammed Sulaiman has once trended on social media after he shared photos of his three wives and 18 children during Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

 

According to his posts, he married a new wife, his daughter got married and one of his wives gave birth to a bouncing baby boy.

The three events were held all on the same day, on Friday, September 30th, 2022, at Umar Khattab College of Education.

He was seen showing off his large family and thanking friends and well wishers for joining him to celebrate.

 

