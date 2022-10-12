Sales boy in hot mess after selling item for his boss and using the money to play bet

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

According to reports, a Nigerian man who works as a salesman for a businessman sold an item on the client’s behalf and used the proceeds to play online bet.

He allegedly acquired several iPhone accessories from a customer who wanted his employer to sell the device on his behalf.

However, after selling the item, he used the proceeds to play a bet, which is how his oga learned about his transgression.

His boss was heard explaining what he did in an online video as he revealed that the child had taken around 17,000 in the video.

The suspect was holding his face while his employer described the incident to the crowd that had gathered in his business, and it appeared that he had received some beatings or slaps.

