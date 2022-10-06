TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A heartwarming video of a very stunning but physically challenged lady has gone viral on social media.

Netizens applauded her massively over her energetic dance moves despite her condition.

She shared a video of herself dancing to a popular tune and in dance steps that even some people who are not disabled cannot boast of.

Netizens applauded her and commended her graceful moves and beautiful smile.

Some of the comments read:

@Mmitah:“Let me tell you God knew you were gonna sweep the floor with us if u b 10/10 u sooo damn pretty.”

@tracyajuma#love#loyality:“You dance well😊 and you are beautiful and can i be your friend.”

@traviswaisome:“You are so unique if you were my woman I would love you with all I have.”

@Jane Chantell💋💋“That smile 😊 alone ❤️❤️❤️❤️you indeed very beautiful Hun 🥰🥰.”

@Aky:“I like your confidence n u are so beautiful 🥰.”

