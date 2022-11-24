TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I started seeing magg0ts” – Lady shares…

“Which kind yansh be this?” – Ini Edo dragged…

“I don finish am, he sweet pass my husband” –…

I pay N22K for haircut in Lagos – Influencer, Eni Adeoluwa

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular influencer, Enioluwa Adeoluwa has revealed that he pays a sum of 22,000 naira to get a professional haircut in Lagos.

On November 23, the European Union ambassador located in Lagos revealed it while describing the salon’s offerings in a tweet.

Enioluwa complained that he could have had service delivered to his home for the same price as going to the shop and paying N22,000.

READ ALSO

Enioluwa Adeoluwa bags ambassadorial deal with European…

Female lecturer fumes as famous student invites barber to…

He supposes that the fact that customers are frequently given tea and cookies as a snack when they enter the salon is the reason he keeps returning there.

Eni wrote;

“My salon charges 22K walk-ins for my haircut, and I just found out I could have been getting that for home service in another place. I’m crying!😭

Anyway sha, they used to give us biscuit and tea when we cut our hair, maybe it’s the food that makes me go back there.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I started seeing magg0ts” – Lady shares heartbreaking story…

“Which kind yansh be this?” – Ini Edo dragged as she shows off…

“I don finish am, he sweet pass my husband” – Married lady…

“Divorce isn’t something to celebrate. It is failure” – Justin…

“I go nod you enter c0ma” – Man warns girlfriend as she storms…

Any man who doesn’t own house, car before marriage doesn’t have a…

I had exotic car and 3 apartments in Nigeria, but I now live in one-room in…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

I pay N22K for haircut in Lagos – Influencer, Eni Adeoluwa

Pastor ends ongoing wedding after learning the couple smooched during courtship

“I once carried 80 leaves full of ‘chokes’ into an exam hall” – Saskay spills

“I spend half a million on grocery shopping and it’s not enough” – Actress Moyo…

Send all your siblings away from your house if your marriage is not up to five…

“Flat tummy loading” – Reactions as Nigerian lady shows off…

“I’m in tears” – Heartbroken man reveals what he saw…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More