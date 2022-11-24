I pay N22K for haircut in Lagos – Influencer, Eni Adeoluwa

Popular influencer, Enioluwa Adeoluwa has revealed that he pays a sum of 22,000 naira to get a professional haircut in Lagos.

On November 23, the European Union ambassador located in Lagos revealed it while describing the salon’s offerings in a tweet.

Enioluwa complained that he could have had service delivered to his home for the same price as going to the shop and paying N22,000.

He supposes that the fact that customers are frequently given tea and cookies as a snack when they enter the salon is the reason he keeps returning there.

Eni wrote;

“My salon charges 22K walk-ins for my haircut, and I just found out I could have been getting that for home service in another place. I’m crying!😭

Anyway sha, they used to give us biscuit and tea when we cut our hair, maybe it’s the food that makes me go back there.”