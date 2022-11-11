Lady goes crazy as stranger surprises her with N100k cash

A man identified as RealFlowerBoy on TikTok has been going round giving to the needy in the streets of Enugu.

In a trending video, he helped a girl named Nicki and she was so grateful that she fell on the floor in joy.

He walked up to her to talk to her and she appeared so scared and he had to reassure her of her safety.

He said:

“Fine girl please wait. Don’t be scared. I just want to ask you a question. It’s a question for my fans. This is the camera. A very simple question. You don’t have to be scared. Relax now. You don’t have to be scared.”

When she calmed down, he complimented her beauty and continued.

“So Nicki I just want to ask you a question ehn. What is that thing that your heart desires? Like that thing wey you want gan gan gan.”

She responded:

“I want to learn work but Sha money no dey.”

He asked her to stretch out her hand and close her eyes which she did after a little hesitation. He dropped the sum of 100,000 naira on her hand and took off.

She chased after him for a while before she fell on the floor with surprise and joy written all over her face.

See full video here: