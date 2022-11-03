TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

There may be more tragedy – Prophet who prophesied death of…

“Where were they?” Nigerians ask questions as video of Ifeanyi…

Wizkid makes heartbreaking post amid death of Davido’s son,…

Man in pain as his new pot of food gets ravaged by ants

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian man has complained bitterly about how his pot of stew got ravaged by ants shortly after he finished cooking.

He hissed in pain while showing the world how an army of ants had taken over the freshly made pot of stew.

Netizens had so many things to say about the situation. Some said he should move out while others suspected that something might be attracting them and advised him to clean out his kitchen.

READ ALSO

“I no go do am again” – Man begs wife…

Top Post Today: The real meaning of STEW Wizkid and Tiwa…

Some however maintained that it could be a spiritual attack and said that such an amount of ants suggested bad omen and in some cases, death.

They advised him to be spiritual about his approach to get rid of the ants.

See video here:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

There may be more tragedy – Prophet who prophesied death of Ifeanyi speaks…

“Where were they?” Nigerians ask questions as video of Ifeanyi with his nanny…

Wizkid makes heartbreaking post amid death of Davido’s son, Ifeanyi

The revelation was taken for granted – Davido’s foster brother…

Police releases 6 of Davido’s staff over death of Ifeanyi, detains 2

Don’t bury Ifeanyi, bring him to my church – Prophet orders Davido

Davido’s late mum rescued my son inside swimming pool years ago –…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Man who won $30m lottery wears cartoon costume to hide identity from wife and…

Man shocked as lady writes her name and number on his car, asks him to call her

Man in pain as his new pot of food gets ravaged by ants

Cheating father dumbfounded as children confronts him, displays evidence on big…

Man wrongfully jailed for 30 years dies six months after his release

He ditched me because I’m poor, now he’s married to my employee…

Ifeanyi: The world has moved on so soon – Ruger laments

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More