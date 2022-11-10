TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“She is coming out gradually”: Nigerians question Regina Daniels’ s*xuality as she makes new post on IG

By Shalom

Clad in a beautiful yellow outfit, Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels showed off her beauty on Instagram with an interesting caption.

Beneath the post was the caption: “Delicate….. Gracious…..Soft 🌈🌈.” 

However the emojis which she attached to the post was linked to LGBTQ community and netizens went ahead to insist that she was coming out gradually.

Mediela2 said in the comments:

“What is that LGBTQ signs twin?”

While disexy replied saying: “She’s coming out gradually 😂😂.”

Nohlindaanim concurred as she added:

“She’s disclosing herself gradually.”

There has been no response from Regina Daniels to any of these speculations yet

No one knows for sure her reason for choosing those emojis as she has neither confirmed nor denied any of the assumptions.

 

