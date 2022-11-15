Young lady marks anniversary by recounting how her husband had accident on their wedding day

A young Nigerian lady identified as Fatima commemorated her two-year wedding anniversary by telling the tale of her husband’s accident on the day of their nuptials.

She described how she received information about his car accident while she was waiting for him to come at the location of their Nikkah (Muslim wedding).

Fatima recalled that on November 13, 2012, when she was dancing at her wedding, her future husband-to-be was called to tell her that he had been in an accident.

She stated that she had already become a widow before getting married and that she had believed he had passed away. Luckily, he was still alive.

He was hospitalized for approximately a year due to his injuries, and today they are commemorating their second anniversary.

She wrote;

”This day, two years ago was the eve of my Nikkah. I was euphoric, as expected of any bride. I remember dancing the rubbish dance I didn’t even know how to dance when my phone rang.

The excitement disappeared, I had just been told my husband-to-be was involved in an accident And was lying at the hospital. So many thoughts ran through my mind and I wondered if I would become a “widow” even before I got the chance to marry.

Alhamdulillah, he didn’t die but sustained injuries that looked minor on the outside but kept him in & out of hospital for about a year. The last 24 months have been eventful, we’ve both had to learn, unlearn and relearn. We’ve laughed and cried together. We’ve had our good days and a fair share of the bad days and we look forward to celebrating more of this together!”