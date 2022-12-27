“Big Wiz no show love o” – Nigerian man shares video of Wizkid’s reaction after meeting him for the first time

A Nigerian man has shared a video of how ace singer, Wizkid, reacted after he approached him for the first time.

The man who claimed to be an upcoming artist called for Wizkid’s attention, and revealed that he needed his assistance.

Wizkid on the other hand said, “one love” and then asked him to sing for the people there while he entered a black vehicle that was waiting beside him.

This post stirred so many reactions from netizens;

@Jay said: “You went to the wrong person bro 😂😂😂.”

@obedidoneobed wrote: “Just they play wizkid feet steal that your song 😂😂.”

@ÄKØŁÃDĘ🐲🐍🔭 said: “Better go meet badoo😂😂 Abi don jazzy this one na werey 😂😂.”

@okwuishiomamichae said: “Wizkid never even reply @carterefe😂😂.”

@destiny wrote: “Try Davido wiz nor Dey show love person.”

@MoshoodAkorede said: “Wizkid be like, Stay there 😂 One love ❤️.”

@bashirubabatunde7 said: “I swear that’s why I love BABA IMADE DAVIDO FOR LIFE.”

@Semite wrote: “Find your way reach baddo YBLN him go lift you ASAP.”

@Afrika said: “Na Wizkid u want make e promote u?”

@💫DIVINO CHARLES 💫 wrote: “Guy go dey do comedy na where your talent dey😂.”

See video;

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMFvRMufU/