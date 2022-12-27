Lady laments bitterly after nabbing boyfriend cheating with her best friend (Video)

A heartbroken Nigerian lady has shared a video after she caught her boyfriend, Alex cheating on her with her best friend.

She recounted that she had slept with her boyfriend’s two best friends which she regrets, and ever since then, she has not cheated on him again.

She However cried out about her boyfriend Alex being hell-bent on paying her back for cheating.

This post attracted lots of comments on social media;

@TatiNjoh15 wrote: “He too over drank sweetie, sorry but is pay back😂😂😂 take heart.”

@user2747281306513 said: “This is called “you do me I do you man no go vex” 😂🤣.”

@pretty 35 added: “Christmas breakfast, just dey play with your future.”

@Winkler, Voits wrote: “Best friends can help out sometimes.”

@Tracy Star742😘 said: “Is simply payback 😅😅.”

@Mamie said: “It’s all the tears and red eyes for me 🤣 sis actually cried 😩.”

@flofloozyndotono wrote: “This story about best friend is getting out of control.”

@Ishmael🔞 said: “E don cast last last na everybody go chop breakfast 😂.”

@Jess💜🦋 wrote: “Who nor fear Alex at his or her own risk😂.”

@Brenda♥️ said: “Best friends are scum😂😂.”

@Ehirex wrote: “Just dey play. Ur best friend too join the scum.”

@purplequail said: “😂😂l almost pittied you.”

@user85603120358 said: “Do onto others what you would wish them do to you 😏.”

@demain said: “You broke his heart twice.”

@Emmy J Kelly 😌 said: “Make una just dey play😂.”

@deeclash added: “E shock u abi😂😂.”

@BORNHEROIC 💕💕💕 wrote: “Maybe he overdrank too😂.”

@Anthony said: “Stop dating just give up on Love okay thanks ma.”

See post; https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMF7tdVqx/