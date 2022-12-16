My man took me on vacation and married another woman the same week – Lady shares heartbreak story

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A young woman has shared how her ex-boyfriend left her speechless by marrying someone else while they were still dating.

The young lady revealed this while speaking in a street interview about the most painful thing a guy has ever done to her

She claimed that while they both took a holiday and returned on a Thursday, he married an other woman on a Saturday.

She said that they had been dating for a year and that they hadn’t broken up before his marriage; instead, he had simply wed someone else.

The woman claimed that she learned when her boyfriend was mentioned in a Facebook post that included his wedding card.

