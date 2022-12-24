“My wife don run leave children for me” – Nigerian man breaks down in tears (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian man has broken down in tears as he narrates the story of how his wife left him and their 3 children for three weeks now.

In the video, the man was seen backing his nine months old baby while the other 2 children were just standing beside him. He pointed out that his wife left him simply because of a minor misunderstanding they had which led to him slapping her.

This attracted so many comments from the netizens;

@mmesomaezeanya said: “U get mind dey beat ur happiness 😏 just dey play.”

@beautiful_mami wrote: “No matter wetin man do me I ain’t leaving my baby with any man never.”

@christianaadebay53 said: “Is very hurt when man cry😅”

@user7003109267014 added: “On behalf of the woman we want him to feel his sadness in peace.”

@madam white replied: “Woman gets power oo😂😂😂😂”

@Amen Osayande wrote: “The way he Dey say my woman my woman Dey sweet.”

@🎀Beebo🦋🖤🥀 said: “The ending he say my woman get mind 😂😂”

@Halima wrote: “House wey you nor let me stay nor go let me leave pick.”

See video,

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMFWnWd3g/

 

