Nigerian lady laments after travelling with family to Osun for a wedding only to discover it is next month

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian lady has shared in a post that she and her entire family traveled from Lagos to Osun state to attend a marriage that was fixed for the next month.

She and her entire family wore an asoebi to grace the occasion. She said that they even invited some folks to join them so they went in a full bus. On getting there, they received the news that the marriage was for the next month.

In her post,
“My entire family wore an asoebi, cooked up a storm, and drove from Lagos to Osun state for a wedding that wasn’t until the next month. We even invited folks; they followed us in a full bus😭.”

This post stirred lots of reactions from netizens. One of the comments noted was that of Folukemi who described a similar experience of herself attending a marriage before its date.
She emphatically stressed that she had the invitation with her.

She wrote,

@Folukemi – “If you are having a terrible day, well. I wore asoebi, and went to a wedding only to find o that it was for the next week. I have IV 😭😭😭 I checked the venue to book bolt on the IV. I have IV 😭😭😭😭 I have You.”

