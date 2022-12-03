Nigerian man showers wife with huge bundles of money on her birthday (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A Nigerian man identified as kingbillionz has stirred reactions from netizens after he shared a video of himself gifting his wife huge bundles of cash.

Kingbillionz who claimed to be located at Benin city, was praised by netizens as many reckoned with the fact that he spoke the language women understand generally.

@jenniferfolaidowu said, “Happy bday 🎂 to ur beautiful 💋💕 wifey, may she continue to see God’s grace and may u always have the money 💰to b taking care of her Amen 🙏 💖.”

@ada_lois said, “Happy birthday to her🥰🥰… but na today this single life pain me pass…. Hewwww🥺.”

@grandeporsh said, “Who else notices how she was looking for app do to video 😂😂🥰🥰🥰 GOD bless your union 🥰.”

@user9722818956577joan said, “That is nice of you happy birthday to your wifey 🥰🥰.”

@blackdiamond470 said, “Where una day see this kind love I want it too.”

@benitalopez23 said, “We girls love money 😂😂 if u won no if we get better smile give us money 😂😂😂 happy birthday baby 🥰.”

Watch video below:

@kingbillionz0

Happy birthday wifey 😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️👑👑👑👑

♬ Ithonga (feat. Drip Gogo) – Dj Obza

