Singer Celine Dion reveals shocking health problem, says it’s incurable

Entertainment
By Shalom

R&B singer, Celine Dion, has disclosed that she has been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), an untreatable neurological disorder.

Although there is no known cure for the illness that turns victims into human statues, it can be slowed down. Her muscles are becoming wildly rigid due to the disease, therefore preventing her from performing like before.

In her words:

“Hello everyone, I’m sorry it’s taken me so long to reach out to you. I miss you all so much and can’t wait to be on stage talking to you in person.

“As you know, I’ve always been an open book, and I wasn’t ready to say anything before, but I’m ready now.”

“I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face my challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through.”

“Recently I’ve been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called the stiff person syndrome which affects 1 in a million people.

“While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what’s been causing all the spasms I’ve been having.

“Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal chords to sing the way I’m used to.”

She further disclosed that she’s working on getting better and is looking forward to a better health.

“I have a great team of doctors working alongside me to help me get better, and my precious children are supporting me and giving me help.”

“I’m working hard with my sports medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again, but I have to admit it’s been a struggle.”

“All I know is singing. It’s what I’ve done all my life, and it’s what I love to do the most. I miss you so much. I miss seeing all of you being on the stage performing for you.

“I always give 100 percent when I do my show, but my condition is now allowing me to give you that right now.”

“For me to reach you again, I have no choice but to concentrate on my health at this moment, and I have hope that I’m on the road to recovery.”

“This is my focus, and I’m doing everything I can to recuperate.”

“I want to thank you so much for your wishes, love, and support on my social media. This means a lot to me.

“Take care of yourselves.” Be well. “I love you guys so much and I really hope I can see you again real soon.” the singer said.

