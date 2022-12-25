“The best gift of 2022” – BBNaija’s Khafi shares first glimpse of her second child

Khafi Kareem and Gedoni Ekpata of Big Brother Naija’s ‘pepper dem gang’ have finally revealed the face of their second child.

During their Christmas shoot, the reality star revealed that she and her husband had welcomed a baby boy 3 months ago.

Introducing the Ekpata’s latest addition to the world, she revealed that her son’s name is Mikah Ekpata.

She described her son’s birth as the best gift of the year.

“Introducing the latest addition to our family, our beautiful son Malikah Ekpata. The best we could ask for in 2022 and you turn 3 months on Christmas Day!! You have already fit into our family in ways words cannot describe, a beautiful boy who.loves unreservedly and we already cannot remember life without you!! Please help us welcome our bundle of joy.”

See post below: