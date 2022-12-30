“There’s nothing on the street, hold your man tight” – Nkechi Blessing says following Fancy Acholonu’s apology

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has advised women in relationships to stay in their relationship as there is nothing in the street.

This comes after Fancy Acholonu, the ex-fiancee of well-known actor Alexx Ekubo, publicly apologized to him for how she had treated him during their months-long separation.

Nkechi Blessing, who recently fell in love with a younger man, has made the decision to give advice to ladies who might be considering leaving their partners.

The movie star said that men are no longer available and those who have one had better hold on to them.

She said this while sharing a loved up picture of she and her boyfriend.

In her words:

“Nothing dey street ooo. Hold one way you get ooo. My sugar daddy and I”.

See post below: