VIDEO: MC Oluomo’s ex, Ehi Ogbebor exposes maid for hacking her safe and carting away $11k

Interior designer and ex girlfriend of MC Oluomo, Ehi Ogbebor has exposed her maid for allegedly hacking her safe and carting away with $11k.

The famous fashion designer detailed how she stole her money—roughly N8 million—in a series of posts on her Instagram page.

According to Ehi Ogbebor, she gave her son the cash a few days prior to keep it in her safe. She asked him to bring the money last night and discovered it was missing when he did.

The money was located after a search was done on the maid, who was scheduled to quit today.

They discovered her phone after further searching, and her communications with Bureau de change employees were made public. She was usually referred to as “Madam” by the operators, who are affectionately known as Mallam, who believed she was of a higher standing.

Taking to her IG page she wrote:

“Yall be careful this season…this girl hacked my safe n stole 11k dollars….thats 8m at once….. God was on my side n confused her…she had this money for days but stayed in my house … Something in me (intuition) made me check were my safe last night. She was to go off today Saturday n obviously be gone forever!!! These maids are professional criminals that work in synergy…..she has been handed over to the police after alot of slaps of course. See mallam calling her customer…. This girl has loads of mallams for FX exchange on her phone. She buys expensive laces. Everyone addresses her as ma/ madam. She has only worked with me for less than two months. This is a big criminal madam that disguised as a maid. Probably has robbed a lot of other homes. Safes are no longer safe. This one hacked my safe n closed it back n went back doing chores like nothing happened. Pls let’s be guided. Professional Criminals are on the prowls in disguise”

