Nigerian lady accuses her ex of being impotent as she welcomes a baby with another man (Watch video)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A young Nigerian lady who recently put to bed has claimed that her ex-boyfriend’s impotence is the reason she was not able to conceive while with him.

She could be seen holding her newborn baby in a video circulating on social media platforms, mocking her former lover.

She stated that she had been in a relationship with the man for five years and was unable to have children due to his infertility.

The woman proudly showed off her son and bragged that she had given birth to a baby boy for a better man.

Watch the video below:

In other news, A young man has been made to serve punishment for being bold enough to make advances at an Army man’s girlfriend.

The soldier whose babe he wooed got a hold of him and subjected him to some groaning, dehumanizing treatment.

