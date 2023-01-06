Skit-makers, Expatriate Comedian and Posho Tilly set to tie the knot

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Donald Earnest, a well-known Instagram comedian a.k.a Expatriate Comedian, and his partner Adetola Sijuwade, a.k.a. Posho Tilly, are getting married.

The content producers announced their engagement on their personal social media profiles and revealed that their families had approved.

Expatriate and Posho Tilly disclosed that their wedding ceremony is set to take place on January 28, 2023 at 6:30am, and the event will be strictly by invitation.

They each shared a copy of the invitation card on their page and wrote; “My Innerlight and I have finally decided on a date 💃🏼💃🏼💕Can’t wait to see you all on my big day.”

Fans and colleagues have taken to their social media comment sections to wish the a happily married life together.

See their post below;

