Ghana Tupac ‘Ahuofe’ is dead

By Ezie Innocent

Famous TikTok star, Ahuofe Abrantie, better known as Ghana Tupac, has allegedly passed on in his Kumasi apartment on March 30, 2023.

The rapper Jay Bhad of the Asakaa Boys, who is based in Kumasi, verified the news of his passing by posting a video of Ahuofe on social media along with the moving caption “Life is too short, rest well Ahuofe.” You will be mourned always.

Ahuofe acquired fame a short while ago on TikTok, where he amassed a sizable fan base of 3.9 million fans and more than 39.8 million views.

Many fans found it thrilling when Ghana Tupac would dress oddly like a gangster or would imitate the late American hero Tupac.

Fans around the world have mourned his sad passing.

