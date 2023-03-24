I provide for all of them, says Lady with three husbands (Video)

An African lady who tied the knot with three men has voiced her confidence that none of them would cheat on her.

In an interview, the polyandrist known as Nellie claimed that she fulfills all of their needs, both financially and sxxually, so they have no need to seek elsewhere.

The woman claimed that she wed the three of them after her first spouse, whom she had been married to for eight years and had two children with, died in a car accident.

She is the first woman in her community to simultaneously have multiple spouses, the car importer from Dubai told Afrimax TV.

She admitted that she married Hassan, the brother of her late husband, after falling in love with him. She then chose two other spouses and wed them separately.

They all live in harmony and peace, according to Nellie, and her husbands don’t fight among themselves.

She added that she is the family’s sole provider because she is the only one who works a full-time job.

In her words, she said, “My name is Nellie, and I am the village record holder in this area with three husbands. I have lived with these three men as my husbands for three years. I had a husband with whom we were together for eight years who died in a car accident.

After he died, I was left with his brother, Hassan, and we continued living in the same house as before my late husband died. He showed me love, and I ended up falling for him.”

Nelliw added; “Living with three men makes me feel very happy, and I can confirm that my men are also happy because they have everything they want, and I’m sure they wouldn’t cheat on me because I believe I satisfy their needs”.