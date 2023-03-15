Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar has come back online after a long ailment following her affair with Apostle Johnson Suleman.

She took to her instagram story to drag her colleagues who only checked up on her once or twice in a year.

Her post read:

“ONCE OR TWICE IS 1&2 SO THANK YOU GRACE AMAH UCHEOGBODO NOT MUCH SO THANK YOU”

There were different reactions to the post. Some of which read:

itz veesha:

“With all the tinz she’s bin going thru all this online shading is not necessary. She needs to move quiet and grace”

bryellan:

“It depends on the relationship she had with them before her illness. If they were really good friends once or twice is not enough, For someone you call your friend. Please miss me with all the they are going through a lot, do they want to exchange their’s for hers?”