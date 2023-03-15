TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Why I make U-turn whenever I decide to leave my husband –…

“Is this a bar or an eatery” – Portable leaves many confused as…

Singer Burna Boy offends his sister at her birthday party as he…

“You only checked on me once a year” – Halima Abubakar drags Uche Ogbodo, Grace Amah

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar has come back online after a long ailment following her affair with Apostle Johnson Suleman.

She took to her instagram story to drag her colleagues who only checked up on her once or twice in a year. 

Her post read:

READ ALSO

“The problem with Nigeria is the people not bad…

BBNaija’s Erica slams man who made bad comment about…

“ONCE OR TWICE IS 1&2 SO THANK YOU GRACE AMAH UCHEOGBODO NOT MUCH SO THANK YOU”

There were different reactions to the post. Some of which read:

itz veesha:

“With all the tinz she’s bin going thru all this online shading is not necessary. She needs to move quiet and grace”

bryellan:

“It depends on the relationship she had with them before her illness. If they were really good friends once or twice is not enough, For someone you call your friend. Please miss me with all the they are going through a lot, do they want to exchange their’s for hers?”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Why I make U-turn whenever I decide to leave my husband – Actress, Regina…

“Is this a bar or an eatery” – Portable leaves many confused as he unveils his…

Singer Burna Boy offends his sister at her birthday party as he exposes her real…

First wife attacks husband’s second wife on their wedding day (Video)

People think I do runs, they don’t know I use men for rituals – Lagos big girl…

I caught my ‘virgin’ girlfriend sleeping with her brother – Heartbroken man…

“7 years in ashewo business” – Nigerian lady celebrates as she…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“You only checked on me once a year” – Halima Abubakar drags…

ObiDient couple welcome child after eight years of marriage

Tallest corper falls in love with shortest corp member after meeting at NYSC…

Your music changed my life – Man says as he dedicates birthday poem to Portable…

Ex-cab driver calls Tolanibaj ‘broke’ for refusing to leave N200 change

Lady attacks best friend for marrying her husband

Lagos school sends JSS2 student home for having Peter Obi sticker on her bag

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More