Young woman welcomes quintuplets after eight years of waiting

A Nigerian lady who goes by the name Chidimma Amaechi has welcomed a set of quintuplets (5 babies) after five years with no child of her own.

The newly made mother of five welcomed the babies at a hospital in Awka, Anambra state amid joy and happiness of family members and friends.

The ex-member of the National Youth Service Corps was reported to have welcomed three boys and two girls at the Akwa hospital.

It was gleaned from sources online that the woman’s husband took off after he realized how many babies his wife welcomed.

Although, social media users have gone online to celebrate her.

A Facebook user identified as Maryjane Chioma Agulonu wrote;

“Congratulations girlfriend after 8 years of waiting. God is too faithful to fail.”

Okoye Ifeoma Obi wrote; “Women are strong mehnnnn, once→→→ Five Babies at once. Omo I tap ooo, na just two I want oo AA

This is a Good News Coming Out Of Anambra State. Congratulations to Chidimma Amaechi who delivered Quintuplets in Awka to the glory of God

She delivered 3 boys and 2 girls at Life Hospital Awka, Anambra state. This is worth celebrating.”